Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,383. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

