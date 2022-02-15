Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 1,654,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

