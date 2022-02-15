Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

ORTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 12,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.