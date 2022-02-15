Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.12. Stepan reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Stepan stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $110.70. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,655. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stepan has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.08.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stepan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

