Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.74 and the highest is $5.94. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $27.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.03. 15,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,431. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $267.42 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.09.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

