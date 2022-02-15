Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report sales of $9.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $42.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $48.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.80 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $70.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $214.19 million, a PE ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.