Brokerages Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.14 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.01.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

