Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.50. Energizer reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 1,274,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.