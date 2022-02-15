Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

