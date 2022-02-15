Brokerages Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $129.67

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $893,613.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and have sold 71,112 shares worth $4,809,579. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,360. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

