Brokerages Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) PT at $33.00

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Datto alerts:

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the second quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.