Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$71.36

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.36.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$66.37. 357,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.03. The stock has a market cap of C$33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$54.69 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

