Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT at $5.56

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

TNEYF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

