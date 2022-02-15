Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $5.58

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 26,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,237. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $354.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

