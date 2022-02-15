Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,671 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

