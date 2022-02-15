BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.33. 5,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,948. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $670.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $432.84 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

