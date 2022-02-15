BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 832,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,348,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.52. The company has a market capitalization of $382.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

