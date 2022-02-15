Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,801 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in JFrog by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.