Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,049 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.