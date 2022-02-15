Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average is $250.03. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

