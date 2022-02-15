Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of N-able as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NABL opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

