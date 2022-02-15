Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 11.45% of Bunge worth $1,308,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after buying an additional 71,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,300,000 after acquiring an additional 283,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,796,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,418,000 after acquiring an additional 98,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 288,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

