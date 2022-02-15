Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BVRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$27.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

