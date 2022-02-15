Burger Swap Price Tops $1.86 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00038756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00105931 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,132,831 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

