BVF Inc. IL Acquires 3,691,000 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares during the quarter. Verastem accounts for approximately 1.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.08% of Verastem worth $46,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 46.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verastem by 116.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 35.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,839. The company has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

