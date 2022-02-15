BVF Inc. IL Purchases New Holdings in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 448,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NUVL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Nuvalent Inc has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

