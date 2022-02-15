BVF Inc. IL Purchases New Holdings in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 448,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
Nuvalent Profile
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.