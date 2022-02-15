BVF Inc. IL Purchases New Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,772,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,318,000. BVF Inc. IL owned about 3.08% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
