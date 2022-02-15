BVF Inc. IL Reduces Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

BVF Inc. IL decreased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,778 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.27% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SELB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 353,979 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,897. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

