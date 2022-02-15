BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

