Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $34.13 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $39,319.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00411964 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

