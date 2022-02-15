C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,123. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.07.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
