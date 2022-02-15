C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C3.ai by 70.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,123. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.