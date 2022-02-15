CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on CAE and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$31.78 on Monday. CAE has a one year low of C$29.40 and a one year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.07.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.