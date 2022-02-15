Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 5.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

