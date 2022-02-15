Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.94.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $81.23 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

