Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 3,891,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,454. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.