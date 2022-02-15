California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of ViacomCBS worth $42,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,091,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,548,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.