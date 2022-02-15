California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,743 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Caesars Entertainment worth $40,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

