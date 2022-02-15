California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,967 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Dover worth $39,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

