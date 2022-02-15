California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,585 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,585 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $36,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

