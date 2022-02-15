Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calyxt.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 55,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

