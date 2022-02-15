Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.22.

TSE GOOS opened at C$35.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.05. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$33.82 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

