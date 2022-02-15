Cannae (CNNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNNE opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cannae has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cannae by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cannae by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cannae by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

