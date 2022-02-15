Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,058 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Cannae worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 114.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 239,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

