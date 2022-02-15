Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 84,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,007,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at about $65,147,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

