Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 84,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,007,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at about $65,147,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
