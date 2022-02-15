Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

A number of research firms recently commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Capita alerts:

LON CPI traded up GBX 0.37 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 30.95 ($0.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £521.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.76.

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,152.91). Insiders acquired 71,377 shares of company stock worth $2,501,417 in the last ninety days.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.