Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The company has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 43.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

