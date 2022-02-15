Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

BioNTech stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.41.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.