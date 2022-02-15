Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 2,255 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Infosys by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,869,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 571,472 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.