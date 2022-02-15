Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 243 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2,304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Aptiv stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.