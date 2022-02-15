Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,794,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,860,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 190,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

